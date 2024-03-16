Storms roll in on cusp of tornado anniversary in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Severe weather can strike at any time and anywhere, causing damage in its wake.

Such was the case in Monroe County early this morning [March 15].

Trees fell into yards, over roads, and even onto a couple of homes in the area.

The storms brought back some disturbing memories.

Around this time last year, tornadoes tore through Amory and parts of Monroe County, causing major damage.

A few homes and vehicles in Monroe County were struck by fallen trees during the storms.

This is not the first or worst time the area has seen storm damage.

Mayor Corey Glenn said those storms have had a lingering effect on many residents.

“People still have PTSD related to the previous storm. And every time a cloud or something is on the approach here, there are anxieties that come into all of us,” said Glenn.

But he said they are now better prepared for those incidents.

“We’ve learned a lot through the process of the different agencies we had to go through to get the things that we need. Also, the citizens here, a lot of storm shelters have been put in place for individuals. As far as the municipality goes, we’ve also engaged and tried to build things for larger numbers to come in and have safe shelter,” said Glenn.

8 Days of Hope has returned to Amory to continue helping with past recovery as a new storm rolled in, causing more damage.

“We are a very flexible organization. We have 271 volunteer leaders. So, it means that we can move quickly to respond to things, and more than anything we want people who are hurting and having to deal with a challenge like this to have someone to tell them that they are loved. God loves them, and we are here to help them in any way we can,” said Lori Millsap, 8 Days of Hope.

Glenn said the city keeps its eyes on the weather and stays prepared.

“We keep walking through things and keep watching and understanding the weather is on the approach and just continue to be prepared like we always are,” said Glenn.

8 Days of Hope has been volunteering in the area since last Saturday.

