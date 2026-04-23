Storms rolling in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday brings the rain chance back into the forecast- with a bang. Strong to severe storms may be possible.

THURSDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a comfortable night. Temperatures are going to drop into the upper 50s. Clouds are gradually going to be filling back in overnight and into the morning.

FRIDAY: Starting off the day with heavy clouds and a muggy feel. Temperatures will climb into the low to middle 80s by the afternoon. At this time, pop-up showers and storms will be possible. Late afternoon/early evening, storm potential increases. Some becoming strong to severe. The SPC has upgraded our area to a split between Level 1 and 2 out of 5. Damaging wind and hail remain the primary concerns. There is now a low end tornado threat that could happen. Make sure to have ways to receive watches and warnings.

WEEKEND: Isolated to scattered showers will continue through the weekend. As of now, there is limited evidence for severe activity Saturday or Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows will be mild, in the low to middle 60s.