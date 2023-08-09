Storms still rolling in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another round of storms moving in late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning. Temperatures continuing in the low to middle 90s for several more days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy, with light rain chance for the next several hours. Temperatures will be heading back into the low to middle 70s. Heavier showers and storms will return late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. We are going to start seeing that round of storms pop- up around 10-11PM. Damaging winds are the main concern, but hail and tornado threats still remain.

THURSDAY: Storms will continue moving in and across NE MS further into Thursday morning. Rain will eventually be clearing late morning/afternoon. Temperatures will be heading back into the lower 90s. Low temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Rain chance continues at about 30% for showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures maintain in the lower 90s, with overnight low temps in the middle 70s.