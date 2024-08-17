Storms this weekend, front brings relief for the work week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Some strong to severe storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, but a cold front will wash out the oppressive heat and humidity for next week.

THIS WEEKEND: There are two hazards for us this weekend. The dangerous summer heat will stay with us Saturday and Sunday, and everyone has some type of heat alert except for some extreme northern parts of our area. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 90s, with Sunday possibly making a run at 100 degrees here in the Golden Triangle. Heat index temps will push 110 degrees making for a brutally hot weekend. Because of the heat and humidity, the atmosphere will have a lot of instability to work with when storms fire up. Both Saturday and Sunday have a severe risk, with Saturday as a 1/5 marginal risk, and Sunday as a 2/5 slight risk. These threats are primarily for wind gusts above 60 mph, but some hail is possible too, more so on Sunday. The coverage/location of these storms is a little tricky to gauge. Where they do fire up, they will pose a risk to become quite strong. Saturday, storms look most likely in the southern part of our area, and the same can be said for Sunday. Sunday’s severe risk is primarily due to a cold front passing through from the north, and the storms are likely to organize into a nasty line by mid to late afternoon. Where that line sets up is the question, so be weather aware this weekend!

MONDAY AND BEYOND: After the cold front passes through Sunday night, we will have some very nice days ahead, especially for August. High temperatures will be limited to the low 90s and some upper 80s here and there, and the humidity should be flushed out as well. This is about as pleasant as it can get for this time of year. The main point I want to drive home is that our overnight temperatures will be gorgeous, and we will wake up to consecutive cool mornings. Starting Monday night, temperatures will drop into the mid 60s each night, likely through the end of the week. In northern parts of our area, a few upper 50s will be possible, making for a fall-feeling week. Enjoy it!