Storms tonight then clear and much cooler weather this weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight ahead of our next cold front.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong with damaging winds. Overnight lows in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the upper-60s. Windy at times with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will moderate as we move through the week. Expect highs in the low-70s Monday, but they’ll top out in the upper-70s to low-80s by Thursday ahead of our next cold front. No significant chance of rain is expected within the next 7-10 days at this time.