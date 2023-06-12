Stormy conditions sticking around

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Unsettled weather will take temporary residence for the next several days. Temperatures are also staying hot, in the 80s and 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible through the overnight hours. Some storms may become stronger, producing heavy rain or hail. Temperatures tonight will be mild, with heavy cloud coverage remaining, in the middle 60s.

TUES/WED: Stormy conditions stick around, with a stationary front draping across central MS and AL. Heavy showers and hail are possible, with a weak tornado not being able to be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 80s, with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

THURS/FRI: Heating back up, into the upper 80s! Storm chance has potential of continuing into Thursday. Friday continues a rain chance, but does seem much lighter. Low temps will be warm, in the upper 60s to lower 70s.