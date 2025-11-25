Stormy day before we dry out

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After an active start to the day, we’ll see a bit of a lull in storm activity before our next chance to see rain and storms. We’ll then dry out for the rest of the week.

TUESDAY: A cold front will enter our northwestern counties late this morning, and a line of storms looks to form along the front. These will push through into our southeastern counties by lunchtime, before eventually exiting our area by the late afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower-70’s. A large portion of our viewing area remains in a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather today – stay with us for updates throughout the day.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll be left with much cooler temperatures once the cold front passes our area – temperatures will struggle to climb into the mid-50’s tomorrow afternoon. We’ll have mostly cloudy conditions, but we’ll stay dry throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Similar to Wednesday, except clouds will begin to clear out. High temperatures will again be in the 50’s.