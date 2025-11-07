Stormy end to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a stretch of dry weather this week, our rain and storm chances return today.

FRIDAY: We’ll have the chance of seeing some isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Our overall severe risk has decreased, thankfully, but some gusty winds cannot be ruled out with any storms that develop. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the upper-70’s.

SATURDAY: Similar to Friday, with the chance for some isolated rain and storms in the late morning and afternoon. There is a very low chance of storms becoming severe tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will again be in the upper-70’s.

SUNDAY: Thanks to a strong cold front that will pass on Saturday, our temperatures on Sunday will be drastically cooler. High temperatures will only be in the upper-50’s to lower-60’s, with overnight lows Sunday night in the 30’s. No rain is expected on Sunday.