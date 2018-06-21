Stormy Friday on the way

THURSDAY EVENING/NIGHT: The chance of showers and storms will continue. A few of the storms could be strong during the evening hours with damaging wind gusts and hail. Lows will be in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Areas of showers and storms will move through during the day. The chance of rain is 70%. Some of the storms may become severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail. The threat of an isolated tornado is very low but not totally zero. Any storm may produce locally heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding. Daytime highs should be mainly in the 80s.

SATURDAY: A few more showers and storms are likely with the chance of rain at 50%. Highs look to be in the upper 80s to around 90.

SUNDAY: Rain chances lower to about 20% but a few isolated storms can’t be ruled out. Highs are going to climb into the lower 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Each day offers a chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s continue along with lows in the low 70s.

