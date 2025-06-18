Stormy Night Ahead Before Sunshine Returns Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storms are possible late tonight into early Thursday with the main threat being damaging winds. Highs will be in the 80s Thursday before staying in the 90s for the next several days. Tomorrow rain chances stick around before decreasing on Friday.

TONIGHT: We have some of the area (northern half) under a level 1 severe risk, for the left overs of a line of storms coming from the north. This line will pass through late tonight into early Thursday morning. We will continue to monitor it closely. The main hazards include damaging wind with any spin-up threat staying north of us for now. Make sure to stay weather aware.

THURSDAY: Rainy/stormy morning with the line of storms, with a few afternoon storms possible. Cloud coverage will limit the temperatures going above 90 degrees. Lows will drop into the low 70s.

BEYOND: It will be hot! A persistent high pressure will allow for highs to stay in the mid 90s with a stray shower possible into next week. A mostly clear sky will stick around.