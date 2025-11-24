Stormy Night Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Most of the day on Monday with be dry with rain chances increasing after sunset. The main line of storm will move through NE Mississippi in the overnight hours.

MONDAY: A dry start to the day before rain chances increase into the later evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

MONDAY EVENING/ NIGHT: The timing of the storms will be in the late hours of Monday into the morning hours of Tuesday. A Level 1 (Marginal Risk) is in place for most the coverage area with the main threat of storms being damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Make sure to hold all loose items down outside and keep your ringer on for any weather alerts throughout the night. Lows will be in the upper 50s to 60s.

MIDDLE OF THE WEEK: The cold front will drop temperatures to the 50s for Wednesday and into the weekend. Lows at night will be in the 30s. For Thanksgiving, a mostly clear sky overhead and dry conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.