The Story of a Living Donor

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another option for a transplant is a living donor.

You can donate a whole kidney and parts of your liver.

That’s exactly what living donor, Margaret Rollins, did for her now, two-year old daughter.

When her daughter was just six weeks old, she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease.

The infant underwent her first surgery at six weeks old and it failed.

When Rollins daughter turned one, she was listed for a living donor on the deceased donor registry list.

“There was a shortage of organs at that time, so they decided to put me forward as a living donor candidate and we went through the testing and the process and a little over three weeks after starting the testing, I found out that I was a perfect match for my daughter and within a few weeks, we were in surgery and I was giving her a piece of my liver and she’s doing fabulous now, says mother and living donor, Margaret Rollins.

To register your decision to save and heal lives, visit RegisterMe.org.

To learn more about organ, eye, tissue and living donation, visit DonateLife.net.