Strange Brew coffee house extends business hours for finals week

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In conjunction with finals week, some local businesses have extended their hours to let students come in and study.

For the next few days Strange Brew Coffee House in Starkville is open 24 hours each day.

Barista Kaci Campell said it gives students a change of scenery. And students will have their favorite beverages nearby.

“Students are always looking for a place to study besides the library, there really isn’t anywhere else for them to study during finals week and here they can come and study somewhere else besides the library get a little more of atmosphere if they like more of a lively area,” said barista Kaci Campbell.

Strange Brew will begin their new hours December 8 and stay open around the clock through the 11.