Stray downpour possible to end the workweek

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stray downpour is possible Friday as July heat persists.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower or storm is possible during the evening, but rain chances come to an end by midnight. Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 72°.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible in the afternoon. High near 95°. Chance of rain: 20%.

SATURDAY: Staying hot and dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 95°.

START OF NEXT WEEK: Very hot. Monday looks dry but isolated showers are possible on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

