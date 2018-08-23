Strengthening Phone Service And High Speed Internet Throughout The Magnolia State

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley is working to build stronger connections across the Magnolia State.

Presley is hosting a series of task force meetings asking people to help him document the lack of cell phone service and high speed internet in rural areas of North Mississippi.

Presley said the FCC has maps claiming Mississippi has adequate cell and data service in most of the state.

However, he claims the maps are not accurate.

On Thursday, he was at the Lowndes County Courthouse talking to people about the issue and asking them to use a smartphone app to help spread the word that there’s little connectivity.