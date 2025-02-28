Stress high after recent tragic events

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Stress adds up over time, especially when it’s not treated.

And with recent tragic events across the nation, many people are feeling overwhelmed.

Veronica Harrison, LCP-S is the Lowndes County Administrator for Community Counseling Services.

She said physical activity is great way to manage stress.

“Exercise is one of those wonderful things that work. Getting outside as the weather starts to break. It’s really good to be able to connect with Earth, and that helps calm you,” said Harrison.

She also suggested being mindful of what you eat.

“Diet is a big part of it. Watching what you eat. Things that are high choleric are also normally things that cause issues with your mental health,” said Harrison.

Clare O’Nan, owner of Starkville Acupuncture, said stress doesn’t just affect the mind. It can also affect you physically.

“Every thought and emotion, especially the negative ones — they get internalized. And over time, if they are not processed in a healthy way, they will come out as discomfort or disease,” said O’Nan.

O’Nan also encouraged stress-relieving activities like connecting with nature or engaging in spiritual practices.

“So, when we do treatments in the clinic, we address the physical component, but we also address the mental, spiritual and emotional component as well. Stress management is a huge component of staying healthy,” said O’Nan.

O’Nan believes in caring for the whole person — mind, body, and spirit.

Harrison also encouraged seeking professional help if things become too overwhelming.

Community Counseling services also offers support groups.

Harrison also suggested decluttering or organizing things around your house to decrease stress.

You can find more information about Starkville Acupuncture and your county’s Community Counseling Services on their websites.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.