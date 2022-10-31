Stretch of warmer weather this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend mostly above average this week, reaching the 80s by Friday and the weekend.

HALLOWEEN: Expect a variably cloudy sky today with highs in the lower 70s. Damp and humid weather continues, but save for a spotty shower or two, no major rain is expected. Trick-or-treating weather this evening sees temperatures in the upper 50s & low 60s.

MID-WEEK: A mix of sun and clouds is on tap Tuesday and Wednesday with gradual warming. Highs will warm up into the mid 70s Tuesday and reach the upper 70s Wednesday.

REST OF WEEK: High pressure looks to build in across the Southeast. This will translate to sunny, warmer days and pleasant nights. Highs will reach 80 degrees by Friday!

WEEKEND: A dynamic system will bring severe weather to the southern Plains by Saturday, but most of this energy will miss us to the northwest. However, the trailing front could bring a few showers and storms Sunday. Highs look to stay in the lower 80s as well.