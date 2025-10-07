String of burglaries leave Amory Police asking community for help

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A string of car burglaries has the Amory Police Department asking the community to help.

On Saturday, September 27, several vehicles were broken into in the Riverburch Neighborhood area.

Sergeant Jake Hall said that cash and at least one firearm were taken.

There were no cameras in the area where the vehicles were burglarized.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Amory Police at (662) 256-2676.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X