String of car burglaries reported in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — A string of car burglaries have plagued a community here in West Point in recent days.

And West Point Police Chief Avery Cook is urging residents to make sure their cars are locked before calling it a night.

“They are looking for guns and money,” said Cook. “Cash money they find either one of those they’ll take, but the hot topic now is guns.”

It was in the wee hours Friday morning, when BJ Powell said his wife’s car was one of the many vehicles the thieves hit.

“When I came outside I looked in my wife’s car in the glove compartment was wide open and papers were laying everywhere,” he said. “So I told her there’s someone break into the car? Then I said well they done broken into that one, that one, that one they done broke into 4 or 5 around here.”

Anyone with any information regarding these burglaries, you are asked to contact the West Point Police or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.