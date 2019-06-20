More strong storms possible Friday, but everyone boils heading into the weekend

TONIGHT: Some isolated showers are possible, but overall many will stay dry. Lows will be in the low 70s to perhaps upper 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY: Temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s by the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Heat index values will range between 100-110 in the afternoon sun. There is a chance for some more strong to severe storms particularly Friday Afternoon into Friday Night, but some uncertainty remains on the forecast track. Latest model data suggest storms stay in far north Mississippi and Northwest Alabama, but we won’t rule out some storms further south and west into Tupelo and the Golden Triangle. Main threats would be damaging winds with some small hail and heavy rain also expected. The tornado threat would remain low. Lows Friday Night fall into the low to mid 70s.

- Advertisement -

THE WEEKEND: Both Saturday and Sunday look hot and humid with temperatures soaring into the 90s again. We’ll see heat index values climb into the triple digits again. A few isolated showers or storms are possible, but odds remain low that you’ll see one.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers and storm are anticipated each day with highs generally in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows at night will be in the low 70s.

FOLLOW @WCBIWEATHER ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.