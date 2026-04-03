Strong Storms Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Strong storms will move through the area Saturday afternoon and early overnight. Much drier and cooler conditions for Easter Day!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions and a stray shower or two is possible tonight. Lows only dropping to the low 60s.

SATURDAY: A cold front will progress through the area leading to widespread rain and storm coverage. The main timeline for storms will be from noon-11pm, with the strongest storms taking place late afternoon/evening hours. A Marginal Risk (1/5) is in place for the entire viewing area. Overall a low end threat with damaging winds being the main concern with these storms.

EASTER DAY: Easter Sunday looks to be a dry one with decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon. Afternoon temperatures will be much cooler than what we have experienced for most of this week as highs are only expected to reach right around 70. Breezy conditions as well with wind gusts up to 20 mph at times.