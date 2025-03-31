Strong to severe storms push through overnight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A stormy night ahead with a strong to severe line of storms pushing through overnight. We will briefly dry out Tuesday before more storm chances move in for the later half of the week.

SUNDAY NIGHT INTO MONDAY – A cold front pushes through late tonight bringing a line of strong to severe storms overnight. A few showers will develop ahead of the system, but the main line looks to push through roughly between midnight – 9 AM. All modes of severe weather are possible with this line of storms, but the main threat will be damaging winds. This is an overnight event, so make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings! A few lingering showers will continue into the early afternoon hours before quickly clearing out by the evening.

THIS WEEK – Things dry out for our Tuesday before more storms and severe weather make a return by Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances continue into the weekend.