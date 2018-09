NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- What’s left of Tropical Storm Gordon blows through our area, leaving behind some damage and debris.

In Noxubee County, the winds cause a tree to snap and fall over onto the road.

This happened on Union Bluff Road near the Lowndes and Noxubee County lines.

The downed tree has since been removed.

No injuries were reported.