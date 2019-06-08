Student scholars from all over the state help clean up local school

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- On February 23rd, the historic Hunt School in Columbus was severely damaged by an EF-3 tornado.

The students that were enrolled there have since been relocated a few blocks away to Union Academy.

The United Way partnered with Mississippi University for Women and spent the day with volunteers cleaning and getting the building ready for the upcoming school year.

Among those volunteers were over 60 scholars from MUW’s Mississippi Governor’s School program.

“They are dusting. They’re cleaning the blinds. They’re cleaning the windows. They’re wiping down everything, sweeping, just really getting the rooms cleaned up and ready for those teachers when they come in,” said director of outreach Melinda Lowe.

“There were at least like five spiders that I had to get rid of. Then we had to clean the windows, basically, get all the dust out of here. I think we’ve done a very good job so far. The air quality is a lot better and everything is looking way cleaner and nicer,” said MGS Scholar Cade Meyers.

The volunteers are gearing up for the upcoming school year.

That’s when students from the old Hunt school are going to be relocated to Union Academy.

“Being a former teacher, I know how much the teachers are going to appreciate it. It’s one less thing they have to worry about. They can just come in and start getting their classrooms ready for school,” said Lowe.

“Environment is key, especially in school. I hope they really like the new, clean setting. I hope they have a better time learning,” said MGS Scholar Karlene Deng.

Coordinators for the clean up said the event is a great opportunity for scholars from across the state to take part in community service.

“It’s important for them to learn that there are things around their own communities that they can learn… That they can kind of give back,” said head resident Laterence Varnado.

“Sometimes just getting a little dirty and a little sweaty, it’s ok to do that because you’re giving back. You are helping the community in one way whether its tutoring students, or cleaning up after a tornado, or cleaning up a classroom like this, it just helps to know that any little thing they can do, any little amount of time that they can give can help and it gives back to the community,” said Lowe.

“I think it’s just a good way for students like us to go out and help people do something good,” said Deng.

The volunteers hope their actions will inspire others to follow suit.

“I hope they learn that you can work with anybody, and you can either become a leader or you can have a vital part in anything you do and make a difference and do something great,” said Meyers.

“To come in and see this room and see that other people, young students who are probably their age, have gone and gotten these rooms together for them, have prepared a space for them, have taken the time out of their day to do something, I think that makes a difference,” said Varnado.

The Mississippi Governor’s School is a two-week summer program comprised of students from all across the Magnolia State.

Saturday’s event was a part of their community service day.