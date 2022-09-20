Student sent to jail for threatening school shooting

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A social media post threatening a school shooting at a Rankin County High School lands a girl in jail.

This is according to our news partner WLBT.

A spokesperson for the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office says a Northwest Rankin High School student under the age of 18 made a threat toward her school on Instagram.

The school district informed investigators Monday, and the teenager was arrested the same day.

The girl appeared before Rankin County Youth Court today.