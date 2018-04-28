COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving back to those who give to the community is the goal for Volunteer Columbus with the Lowndes County United Way.

The community turned out to honor area student for giving their time to help others. It’s the third annual Student Volunteer Appreciation Day.

Now over the years, more than 2,000 area students volunteer in various projects throughout the community. The volunteers say it’s great to know that the work they do is appreciated.

“It really is neat just to see all the people in the community helping because I feel like Columbus is one of the only cities to have this many volunteers helping out and stuff like that. It just really shows how much we care about our community,” said student volunteer Benjamin Bradley.

“It’s just important to work in the community to give back. I’ve enjoyed it I’ve my church group with me from st. Mathews Church. It’s just always go to give back put yourself aside and help others,” said volunteer Lisa Thomas.

The extra help has saved Lowndes County more than 53 thousand dollars.