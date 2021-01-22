Students and staff remember beloved Band Director

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Students and staff at West Point High School are remembering a beloved teacher.

The school held a balloon release this afternoon in memory of the band director, Rickey Brown.

- Advertisement -

He died last week. He is described as a mentor and friend to all of his students.

Brown had served as band director at West Point High for more than 13 years and touched thousands of lives.

“A legacy of pride. Hold your chin up. A legacy of love. They know he loved them. And just — I think all the students – Mr. Brown’s effect is gonna make them better people from here on out,” said Travis Metcalf, Assistant Band Director, West Point High School.

Visitation for Brown will be held Friday, January 22nd. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 23rd.