Students assist driver whose car stalled at intersection in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – One of our viewers didn’t want to let an act of kindness go unnoticed.

In Starkville this morning, on February 24, a car became stalled during busy school drop-offs near the intersection of Yeates Road.

Several students from the Starkville Oktibbeha School District hopped off the bus to help move the car to a safe spot.

The students and community members worked together to push a black convertible.

