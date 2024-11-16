Students at Aliceville Elementary go home with a new pair of kicks

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – To most, it was just another Friday, but at Aliceville Elementary School, it was new shoe day.

Kicks for Kids, drove more than 100 miles to help the students put their best foot forward.

Director of Philanthropy Haley Brink says they look at which schools need extra support and try to give them an unforgettable experience with a shoedrop.

“We just basically celebrate the kids and their successes and let them know their community really cares about them,” Brink said. “We just try to make it a fun day and they walk away with a brand new pair of shoes and socks.”

Pickens County Superintendent elect Shawn McDaniel says the shoe drop was an inspiring experience that allows them to lead with love and pour into their students.

“There’s nothing any greater than to see the joy on these kids’ faces to receive a new pair of shoes,” McDaniel said. “(For) a lot of our students, it’s been a difficult time for parents providing with the economy. To give these kids an opportunity to come in and see the glow on their faces. For many of them, it’s like Christmas morning. Anytime we can give a kid hope and opportunity to create that chance of succeeding in education, this inspires our students and helps them to measure up to be the students they want to be and achieve their educational goals.”

School counselor Andreia Truelove and principal Debbie Rice say seeing the look on the kids’ faces when they open the shoe box is a feeling like no other.

“We have a lot of children here who are in a position of need, and just to see the smiles on their faces makes me excited for them,” Truelove said.

“It just makes me happy. It makes me want to encourage them that school is fun, and great things happen to great people,” Rice said. “We’re in a season coming up on Thanksgiving and Christmas. I just want them to be thankful for everyone they have in their lives and all the people that put this opportunity on.”

Brink says it all boils down to letting the children know that they matter.

“You matter to the community, the kids matter to us. It’s just such a positive experience,” Brink said.

Kicks for Kids is funded by the Listerhill Foundation.

Over the past five years, Kicks for Kids has given out 5,500 pairs of shoes and 20,000 pairs of socks.

If you would like to learn more about how to help you can visit listerhill.com/community/foundation.

