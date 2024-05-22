Students begin orientation at The W

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Orientation was underway for the summer at Mississippi University for Women.

The program is designed to help assist students in having a smooth transition to college life at The W.

During orientation, students and parents learned more about the university services offered to students, and academic programs, along with enrolling in classes for the upcoming semester.

Students also got the chance to meet and get to know upcoming classmates and engage with currently enrolled W students.

