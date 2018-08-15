Students begin their move back to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Students began their trek to Oxford for move-in day on Wednesday.

Freshmen came to move in and begin their college careers at Ole Miss.

Over half the student population comes from out-of-state and say their excitement for school to start trumps the thoughts of being far away from home.

One student from Florida said she’s excited to see the seasonal changes in Mississippi and hopes she has a great year.

Others say the move-in was exhausting, but they’re still excited to see what their first school year brings.

Classes at Ole Miss begin August 20th.