Students bring a moment of Columbus history back to life

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Tuesday night MSMS students put on the Eighth of May Emancipation Celebration.

The event marks the history of celebrating the end of Slavery in Columbus and surrounding areas.

- Advertisement -

An African American History class researched people buried at the historic Sandfield Cemetery.

They teamed up with the Voices of Harmony Choir to tell their stories.

The 8th of May, since 1865, is the day that became the day to celebrate the end of slavery in this part of Mississippi.

Students in the performance say it’s an important part of history everyone needs to remember.

“They’ll be able to see me portray a character that influences lives back then and played a huge role in African American history,” said MSMS Junior, Jilkiah Brant.

For Senior Tija Johnson, this was her last year to perform at the event.

“It’s not just African American history. It’s all of our history. It’s important for everyone, but especially the African American’s to see where we are now and where we need to go,” said Johnson.

The students say they’ve been preparing for about a week to get the show perfected.

By the way, it’s been 153 years since 1865, so nearly 2 centuries of celebrating the emancipation.