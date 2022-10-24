Students build benches for a new park in The area

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Work continues on the Cornerstone Sports Complex in Starkville.

As crews continue the work, students from Mississippi State University even helped add a few unique pieces to the park.

The Cornerstone Sports Complex is still under construction and although it isn’t finished there are a few areas that are complete.

With 12 new turf baseball and softball fields, a walking trail, and a playground, Starkville Parks and Rec can’t wait for families to get out and enjoy themselves.

Marketing and Sponsorships Manager at Starkville Parks and Rec Ashli Coggins says this park was designed for different family interests.

“One thing about cornerstone that I want people to know is that this layout is flexible, whether it be sports tourism or community parks and recreations, parents will be ready to watch their kids and also be able to take care of other amenities to have a good experience themselves,” said Coggins.

And some of the work incorporates the creativity of students from the School of Architecture at MSU. The group put their minds together to build a variety of benches for families at the park.

Coggins says it’s clear that a lot of time, effort, and thought went into the design and construction of the benches.

“We were just blown away. They put so much thought into these benches and the thought was applied to the people that would actually come here. There are bench designs that would fit a mom with a lot of kids or an entire family or just an entire team of kids and we feel like that is just another thing that’s unique about cornerstone,” said Coggins.

Students, like Read Robertson and Kasey Losik, said they are happy just to help add to the beauty of Starkville.

“There was a ton of thought that was put into these benches and there were many different design iterations and we went through it time and time again with professors and I think what we arrived at was great and I think it’s going to be really big for Starkville,” said Robertson.

“We have a wide variety of designs and we are hoping it will fit lots of families and people will enjoy them at the park,” said Losik.

And Coggins said it’s all about bringing people in and showing love to the community.

“We want people to come out here and get a feel of Starkville and we want them to just feel like they’re at home,” said Coggins.

The Park is planned to be finished early next year.

