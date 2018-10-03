Students Examine Possible Careers At ‘Imagine The Possibilities’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Thousands of eighth graders from across our area are taking an unique field trip where they are encouraged to dream big. It’s part of the “Imagine the Possibilities” Career Expo.

For South Pontotoc eighth grader Jordan Reifers, tightening a lockwasher nut, while wearing utility gloves was no easy task.

“It’s hard to grip on to this,” Reifers said.

The display in the energy section was one of 18 different career pathways students could explore.

“It can just give you new ideas, like what you want to do that you never thought you would want to,” said North Pontotoc Student Mallory Robinson.

In ninth grade, these students will start choosing courses that line up with possible career choices. Students can visit with people such as Hunter Jones at the Toyota exhibit. Jones is in the Advanced Maintenance Technician Program through ICC. He is able to work at Toyota while taking classes and has valuable advice for the eighth graders.

“Robots and everything like that is their future, it’s fun to play with, not really hard to learn and can also be fun and very educational ,” Jones said.

The United States Air Force has exhibits for many career paths.

“While I am partial to the pilot career field, I’m happy to talk about and support some of the other folks we have out here today, we have air traffic control, aerospace physiologists, our medical professionals as well our security forces out here doing multiple demonstrations, just kind of educating students on what is out there, other than just flying in our military,” said Capt. Christian Litscher, with Columbus Airforce Base.

Taser demonstrations draw a large, curious crowd of onlookers.

On Wednesday afternoon, after Imagine the Possibilities wrapped up for students, it was opened to the public and local teachers.

“It gives you an idea of how to prepare your students for the future and what they can be interested in and you can help them when they think about decisions about career because you are with them everyday, see their personalities and strengths,” said Brenda Gilbert, a teacher at Saltillo Elementary.

More than 7,000 eighth graders will have visited the expo when it finishes Thursday.