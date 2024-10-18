Students hold concerts at Fant Memorial Library on MUW campus

Piano

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -A concert was held on October 18, at the library on MUW campus.

Students from Mississippi University for Women’s music department entertained people this afternoon at Fant Memorial Library.

Every third Friday of the month, during the school year, “Music in the Library” is held.

The goal is to provide students with more performance opportunities and enrich cultural life on campus.

The late Dr. Joe L. Alexander started the event, which was made possible by the donation of a piano from Dr. Bonnie Camp.

