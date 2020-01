COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a patriotic scene in parts of Columbus Tuesday morning.

The In Our Nation Parade celebrated the brave men and women who are serving, or who have, served in our Nation’s Military.

- Advertisement -

The parade was organized by Annunciation Catholic School.

Dozens of kiddos marched with flags and red and white signs.

It was a gorgeous day for the walk down Browder Street.

This is the fourth year the school has organized the In Our Nation Parade.