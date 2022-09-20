Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning.

Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee.

City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray was used to break up the fights.

Interim School Superintendent, Dr. Dennis Dupree, tells WCBI that the district will not tolerate that type of behavior.

He was not aware of any injuries.

Columbus Municipal School District police officers were also on the scene of today’s fight.