Students learn from WCBI’s Scott Brown at Columbus-Lowndes Library

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Severe Weather Preparedness Week is here, and local students are learning how to stay safe.

Meteorologist Scott Brown headed to the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library to teach kids about all things weather-related.

Students learned the importance of having a severe weather safety plan and what the difference is between a severe warning and a watch.

Scott also demonstrated a tornado to the kids using a water bottle.

Mississippi has two severe weather seasons, in the spring and in the fall.

