Students Learn How To Prevent Bullying In “Bully Proof” Camp

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of children spent part of their spring break learning how to prevent bullying.

They may be young, but four children at this studio have achieved a black belt in Free Form Martial Arts. They are known as the “Fantastic Four” and they helped lead a spring break “Bully Proof” Clinic at Free Form Martial Arts of Saltillo.

“Some years ago I came up with a four step bully proof program that we implement and teach to our students,” said Lavelle Smith, owner of FFMA Saltillo.

The four steps FFMA Instructor Lavelle Smith says are; don’t be an easy victim, don’t take it personally, tell someone and get a buddy and be a buddy.

Smith says those who take up martial arts are less likely to be victims and also less likely to take part in bullying others.

“Bullies bully because they lack self esteem, and self confidence and when you train in martial arts, over a period of time you begin to gain a lot of self esteem and self confidence and therefore you have no need to bully because you are very confident in your abilities and so it’s a huge deterrent,” he said.

Nine year old Kaden Smith was diagnosed with idiopathic juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and had to take chemotherapy for the disease.

He didn’t let that stop him from achieving the rank of black belt second degree and he wants to let other kids know that bullying can be defeated.

“If they’re in a bullying situation and nothing happens or it don’t stop, they might need to defend themselves and make it stop themselves cause if it keeps happening, no one’s going to deal with it,” Kaden said.

Instructor Smith takes the “Fantastic Four” and the bully proof camp to schools, churches and groups throughout the region.

Smith says the Bully Proof Program continues to gain in popularity as social media has helped make more people aware of bullying.