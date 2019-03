STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some area students are getting a jump start on their futures.

Earlier this week a group of Freshman from Starkville High School took a break from studying to see how a local business runs.

The Freshman focus class visited DogPound Printing to learn all the ends and outs.

They had the chance to see the t-shirt printing process as well as the business aspects.

The school hopes the trip inspires students as they move forward.