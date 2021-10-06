Students, parents and teachers take part in “National Walk To School Day’

The event promotes physical fitness for all ages

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo High School cheerleaders helped get parents, students and teachers pumped up for “National Walk To School Day.”

Joyner Elementary was the only school in Tupelo that was able to take part in the event, because the school is located in the historic Joyner neighborhood, with easy walking access to the school.

The event is sponsored by the PTA and is a way to promote physical fitness and school spirit.

“We are so excited to be here and emphasize the physical fitness side of walking, and just being outside and enjoying this beautiful neighborhood,” said Tanya Kelly, a school counselor at Joyner Elementary.

Before the walk, parents and students met at Oak Ridge Christian Church for fellowship and pre-walk snacks.