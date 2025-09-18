Students plant pinwheels for peace at Annunciation Catholic School

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We have been seeing a lot about war in the headlines, but today in Columbus, some of the youngest residents were focused on peace.

Students at Annunciation Catholic School planted their “Pinwheels for Peace” today, September 18.

The annual event is held in recognition of the International Day of Peace, September 21, which will be on a Sunday this year.

The students colored and shaped their pinwheels.

They also wrote their thoughts about war and peace, tolerance, love, and living in harmony with those around you.

The International Day of Peace was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.