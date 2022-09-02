Students prepare to cheer their team on for the first game of the year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Grab your jersey and your clear bag.

College football starts tomorrow and people at Mississippi State University are already reserving their tailgating spots.

Kick-off is still a day away, but Bulldog spirit is already on display all around the MSU campus.

Some freshmen were there to celebrate their very first tailgate while seniors are soaking up the beginning of their final season.

It is finally that time of the year.

The tents are up and the fans are out.

And students like Webb Chain are staking out tailgating spots to prepare for the all-important pre-game as Mississippi State and Memphis get ready to go head to head for the first game of the year.

“It’s absolutely awesome! You can’t beat it. It gets me pumped. I mean I’m jacked. dogs by 90 tomorrow,” said Webb.

It’s Maroon Friday. Students are heading to class, but there’s more than books and homework on the schedule today.

Sophomore Trace Barnett says there’s nothing like tailgating and spending time with friends.

“It’s the best feeling in the world. we get out here early in the morning, set up our spots wait all day. Everybody just hangs out and goes to class when they need to and tomorrow is when the real magic happens. Get out here everybody’s having a great time it’s full it’s busy and we are hoping for a bulldog win,” said Barnett.

For Senior Patrick Little the week has been bittersweet, knowing this is his last season for what has become a Fall tradition.

But he’ll take his Bulldog Pride…and his cowbell…wherever he goes.

“To be able to be an adult now at 22 and a senior and finally be able to come to these games. It’s my last ride. it means the world to me being around all my friends and my family comes up to all the games it’s a real honor to be able to carry on the legacy,” said Little.

Mississippi State and Memphis go head to head tomorrow at 6:30.