Students Spend Night in Slave Dwelling

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Sleeping where slaves spent most of their lives.

A group of Ole Miss Students spent the night in the kitchen behind William Faulkner’s former home on campus.

The “Slave Dwelling Project Organizer” says the goal was to get students thinking and talking about slavery’s impact on all of us.

He’s held overnight stays like this one across the country, and has plans for more.

“We need to get other universities, other institutions of higher learning to buy into the fact that it’s ok to talk about their involvement in that institution of slavery,” Project Founder Joseph McGill said.

