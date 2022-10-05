Students stroll through Tupelo for National Walk to School Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Parents and children enjoyed a brisk walk to a historic Tupelo school this morning.

Joyner Elementary took part in the National Walk to School Day.

Parents and kids met at Oakridge Christian Church for snacks, then they all walked to nearby Joyner Elementary School.

Principal Kim Foster said the annual event helps promote a sense of community spirit, while also encouraging healthy lifestyles.

“We want it to be a healthy place and so this allows our students to have a picture of what is possible and what we want for our kids from morning till afternoon, being healthy, smart learning and growing every day and have a great feedback and being able to give back to others in our community,” said Foster.

The walk to school day is organized by the Joyner Elementary PTA.

