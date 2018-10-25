Students test math skills at MSMS

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Dozens of elementary students from across the state bring their math skills to Columbus Thursday.

It’s all for the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science Math Superstars Competition.

- Advertisement -

The elementary students spent four weeks doing practice rounds.

The highest scorers were selected to be a part of the competition.

MSMS students create the event’s math problems and design each round, like building activities and math concept stations.

MSMS Math instructor, Lauren Zarandona, says the event is important for younger students.

“We focus so much on testing and rating kids according to how well they’ve done on testing, but the truth is some kids, they just need something more and at in MSMS that’s what we specialize in, giving something more to our students and to our community,” said Zarandona.

Trophies were given out to winners, but each student received a medal for being selected to compete.

This is the fourth year for MSMS to host the event.