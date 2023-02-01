Study says public universities provided billions towards Mississippi’s economy in 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Just two years ago, public universities in Mississippi provided a $6.5 billion economic impact on the state’s economy.

That’s according to a recent study by the University Research Center.

The study examined both the public universities’ economic contribution and the role their graduates played in 2020.

Education officials say taxpayers are getting their return on investment through universities’ research and services, which leads to operational spending, activities such as sports and other events, and preparing graduates for the workforce.

The study projects that universities’ impact on Mississippi’s economy will increase by over 8 billion by 2030.

Over 80 thousand jobs were supported by the hiring of public university graduates.