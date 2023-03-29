Study shows MUW’s economic impact for fiscal year 2021-2022

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to a recent study, during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the university’s economic value to the state totaled $215 million.

The study analyzed the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

The W’s impact supported over $1,500 jobs in the Golden Triangle region.

MUW students will see an additional $17,400 compared to a working Mississippi high school graduate.

The 2022 Annual Report can be found here: Annual-Report-22 final

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter