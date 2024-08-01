Stuff the Bus: Helping students succeed in class

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You have a chance to help some students succeed in the classroom.

The city of Columbus’s Community Outreach office is hosting a “Stuff the Bus” event.

Donations are being collected at the agency’s office, next to the Municipal Complex, on Main Street.

School supplies will even be taken at National Night Out on Crime locations in the city this coming Tuesday.

Organizers say it’s this is a good way to make sure each child has the tools they need to make the grade this school year.

“Right now, you know that the economy is trying to catch a hold again. People are struggling. Some people are and we just wanna make sure that we do our part. Community outreach means community outreach, we want to do all we can to support our community. A lot of families can’t afford to buy materials and we want to step in the gap for them and do all we can to help,” said Leonardo Dismukes, Outreach Coordinator.

All of the “Stuff the Bus” donations will be given to the Columbus Municipal School District.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X