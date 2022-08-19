Sturgis South Motorcycle Rally is here and underway

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – The preparations are paying off. The Sturgis South Motorcycle Rally is here!

Bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the Southeast have begun rolling into Oktibbeha County.

Registration, entertainment, and food actually kicked off last night, but there has been a steady stream of cycles today.

One of the highlights of the weekend is this evening’s Dinner Bike Ride from Sturgis to Village Cycle Center in Starkville, and then on to Louisville, Ackerman, and back to Sturgis.

The rally activities are centered around Diane Jackson Memorial Park in Sturgis.

Folks are excited after the Rally was parked for 2 years.